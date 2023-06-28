Every bridge has been washed away in Castlewood Canyon State Park due to recent heavy rainfall

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — Heavy rainfall has destroyed every bridge crossing over Cherry Creek in Castlewood Canyon State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Cherry Creek is currently about two feet above normal levels in the park. More than 14 inches of rain has fallen over Castlewood Canyon since Jan. 1, according to the National Weather Service.

On June 22, the high level mark was 9.5 feet. Normal creek levels are typically between 2 to 3 feet.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Only stairs remain from a bridge washed away by heavy rainfall and high creek flows at Castlewood Canyon State Park.

CPW is warning visitors that there is no way to cross the creek within the park as of Tuesday afternoon. All hikes should be planned as an out-and-back route.

Park staff must wait for the water levels to recede before making any repairs. CPW said restoring the bridges will take weeks and may not be completed before August.

In addition to the bridges, Creek Bottom Trail was also significantly damaged by the flooding. There is standing water on Creek Bottom south of the waterfall.

The state park offers trails of various lengths, welcoming visitors to take a short stroll or a longer hike around the park. Bicyclists, bird-watchers and hikers (plus their leashed dogs) can enjoy the trails.

