Evergreen Lake Plunge: Hundreds of people welcome 2024 with a jump into icy lake

Video by Denver7's Cameron Duckworth.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — With temperatures in the 30s, a line of people stood out on the ice on Evergreen Lake and one by one, jumped into the water, embracing a frigid start to 2024.

The Evergreen Lake Plunge is an annual tradition for the mountain community and is put on by the Active4All Evergreen Foundation. Funds raised support Evergreen Parks and Recreation District and an active Evergreen community.

Hundreds of people participated on Monday.

“We were going to go ice skating but since there wasn’t ice skating, we decided to do this instead," said Alison Percowycz.

Hundreds of people made a splash at the Evergreen Lake Plunge

She jumped with Andrew Percowycz.

“Good way to kick off the new year," he said.

While some people took the plunge in bathing suits and were fully clothed, others pulled out costumes, including Adam Massaro, who jumped in in an unicorn onesie.

How did it feel to him?

“Ah, quite brisk, but well worth it," he said. "Best way to start off the day.”

He said it was a great way to kick off 2024.

“There’s no better way to start your year. You gotta do the challenging thing first. Everything else becomes easier afterwards," he said.