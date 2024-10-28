Watch Now
Evacuations ordered for fire burning near Divide Monday afternoon

Mandatory evacuations are underway because of a fire burning just northwest of downtown Divide.
TELLER COUNTY — A fire near Divide is prompting pre-evacuation and evacuation orders, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The following areas are under an evacuation order:

  • Highland Lakes Subdivision
  • Aspen Village Road
  • Broken Wheel
  • Waywind Road
  • Snowhill Road

The following areas are under a pre evacuation warning:

  • Copper Lake Drive
  • Buck Lake Drive

The fire is burning near Beaver Lake Circle, which is located near Blue Mesa Drive north west of Divide.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

