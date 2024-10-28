Evacuations ordered for fire burning near Divide Monday afternoon

TELLER COUNTY — A fire near Divide is prompting pre-evacuation and evacuation orders, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The following areas are under an evacuation order:



Highland Lakes Subdivision

Aspen Village Road

Broken Wheel

Waywind Road

Snowhill Road

The following areas are under a pre evacuation warning:

Copper Lake Drive

Buck Lake Drive

The fire is burning near Beaver Lake Circle, which is located near Blue Mesa Drive north west of Divide.



This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

