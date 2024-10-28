Evacuations ordered for fire burning near Divide Monday afternoon

TELLER COUNTY — A fire near Divide is prompting pre-evacuation and evacuation orders, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.
The following areas are under an evacuation order:
- Highland Lakes Subdivision
- Aspen Village Road
- Broken Wheel
- Waywind Road
- Snowhill Road
The following areas are under a pre evacuation warning:
- Copper Lake Drive
- Buck Lake Drive
The fire is burning near Beaver Lake Circle, which is located near Blue Mesa Drive north west of Divide.
This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.
