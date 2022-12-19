Evacuations issued in Boulder County fire

DENVER – What started as a report of a structure fire in Boulder County has developed into an 18-acre wildfire in the Sunshine Canyon Drive area Monday afternoon.

Evacuations have been issued for residents in the 2900 Block of Sunshine Canyon Drive. A pre-evacuation notice was also issued for parts of west Boulder, but that has since been canceled due to improving weather conditions, according to the Boulder Fire Rescue.

A map of the evacuation warnings can be found here.

The East Boulder Community Center, located at 660 Sioux Drive, will open as the evacuation site starting at 5:30 p.m., officials announced.

The Sunshine Wildland Fire, as it has been dubbed, is burning west of the city of Boulder on or near Mount Sanitas. Rangers are evacuating visitors from trails on the mountain.

The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for large animal evacuation. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley is taking small animal evacuations.

Around 937 people have been impacted by the mandatory evacuation, according to a 5 p.m. update from Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph have been reported in the area, making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze. Fire officials said significant firefighting activity is occurring on the ground since air support is not possible due to wind conditions.

Firefighters said the focus currently is on protecting structures and preventing further spread.

Westerly winds are bringing smoke over the city of Boulder, the National Weather Service's Boulder office reported.

This is a developing story