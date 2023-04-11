Evacuations in effect for areas of Las Animas County due to a fire

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colorado — Evacuations are in effect for residents of Mauricio Canyon and Trujillo Creek due to a fire in the area, according to the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office. Resources are available at the community center in Aguilar.

According to the Huerfano County Fire Protection District, the fire is about 100 acres in size, and is 0% contained at this time. One cabin has been lost as a result of the fire. A couple water drops have been made to try and put the fire out.

Below are viewer photos sent in to News 5 showing the smoke view that is visible from Aguilar, courtesy of KL in Aguilar:

KL Lutz A fire is burning west of Aguilar, according to the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office.

The Fire Protection District told News 5 that the fire is burning at the bottom of the Spanish Peaks. The fire seems to be burning towards the Spanish Peaks, but it could change if wind patterns change.

The Huerfano County Protection District, the Spanish Peaks Bon Carbo Fire Department, the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office, and the La Veta Fire Protection District are all on scene fighting the fire.

News 5 is has a crew at the scene, and will update this article as more information becomes available.

