Evacuation orders issued after 5-acre fire breaks out near Estes Park

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders after a 5-acre fire broke out near Estes Park on Soul Shine Road in Larimer County Monday.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation notices to residents off Soul Shine Road around 4 p.m. People on the north end of the road should evacuate immediately, the sheriff's office said.

Voluntary evacuation notices were issued to residents on Soul Shine Road east to Brown Trout Lane on the south side of Highway 34.

The 5-acre fire is burning east of Estes Park on Soul Shine Road south of Highway 34. Crews from the Estes Valley Fire Protection District are responding.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added when more details are released.