Evacuation order issued after wildfire breaks out near Boulder

DENVER — Authorities issued an evacuation order Saturday for residents near a wildfire currently burning on open space near the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder.

The Boulder Police Department tweeted that the fire burning near NCAR — called the NCAR Fire — is small at this time, but residents within a quarter-mile radius of the blaze were told to evacuate the area as strong winds push the fire's growth.

The evacuation area includes parts of south Boulder downhill from the NCAR facility and the southwestern area near Table Mesa. Officials with the University of Colorado Boulder said they are evacuating people from their south campus as well.

The NCAR Fire was reported sometime around 2 p.m. Saturday. An estimated size of the fire is not yet known. There have been no reports of loss or injuries at this time.

Staff from the Colorado State Emergency Operations said they are monitoring the NCAR Fire for resource requests. It's unknown how many agencies are working the fire.

Just hours before the Boulder fire broke out, firefighters around the Denver area were busy responding to multiple small brush fires.

A small grass fire near a Home Depot in Thornton briefly shut down lanes on northbound Interstate 25 earlier Saturday. And firefighters said a lawnmower sparked a small fire in Parker.

A red flag warning and a fire weather watch are in effect for most of the Front Range and Eastern Colorado as gusty winds and low humidity creates dangerous fire conditions.