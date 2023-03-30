Evacuation order for the town of Simla lifted; fire ninety-six percent contained

ELBERT COUNTY, Colorado — A brush fire burning south of Simla forced the entire evacuation of the town just before 5:00 pm. The fire is burning about 25 miles east of Peyton, according to the Elbert County Office of Emergency Management.

As of 8:03 p.m. the Elizabeth Fire Protection District is reporting the 125 fire is 96% contained.

The fire evacuation order for the town of Simla was lifted as of 6:10 p.m.

As of 5:50 p.m. the Elizabeth Fire Protection District is stating that the 125 fire is 50% contained.

The sheriff's office says the fire is threatening approximately 700 acres at this time. It has been named the 125 fire at this time. The fire is located 2 miles south of Simla.

If you have been displaced because of this fire a shelter is located at the Elbert County Fairgrounds at 95 Ute Ave, Kiowa, CO.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is providing aid. According to the department, 3 engines and a Battalion Chief are being sent to the scene.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast.

Fire danger will be extreme today across the viewing area due to high winds, single-digit humidity, and grasses that have seen little to no rain or snow throughout March.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect today from 11 am through 8 pm. A combination of strong winds and relative humidity as low as 8% means if a grass fire were to start, it would spread quickly and become very hard to control.

Dangerous fire weather returns Friday to Colorado

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.