Enforcing firework prohibition in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The tradition of fireworks on the 4th of July creates a week of extra duty for fire and police departments during the days before and after the holiday.

“it's already started, you know, we're already hearing fireworks out and about in the in the neighborhoods,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department, Deputy Fire Marshal, Kris Cooper, “And so we'll see a ramp up going into the 4th.

In Colorado Springs fireworks are illegal.

Possession of fireworks in Colorado Springs is a misdemeanor.

If a firework you light catches something on fire the charges can jump to a felony.

“If you light a bottle rocket and it lands in your neighbor's backyard and catches their yard on fire, potentially their house, then you're certainly liable for those damages,” said Cooper.

Fireworks can still be enjoyed despite the prohibition on the kind that can be purchased over the counter in communities outside of Colorado Springs.

“Take advantage of the professional shows that are out there and leave the fireworks to the professionals,” said Cooper.

The professional shows are inspected and monitored by the fire department.

