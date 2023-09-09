Elite mountain bikers racing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some of the world’s best mountain bike riders are in Colorado Springs for a weekend of racing.

The Pikes Peak Apex kicked its first day of racing on Friday at Palmer Park.

“It's a go-out hard day. I've got a good mental map of the course and I'm going to need to give it my all,” said Bear National Team racer, Robbie Day.

Day one is a time trial with one-by-one individual starts.

It will be group start for the day two race around Rampart Range Reservoir and the day three race going from America the Beautiful Park up into North Cheyenne Canyon.

The Pikes Peak Apex is a relatively new event.

In the few years since launching the event has picked up significant sponsors like the global bike suspension brand Rock Shox.

Pikes Peak Apex is a unique event operating at a non-profit.

Proceeds benefit the things that support mountain biking.

“Put money back into the maintenance, building new trails so that the people in the community here can enjoy them,” said Pikes Peak Apex Director, Micah Rice.

Another goal is to bring attention to all the outdoor opportunities in the Pikes Peak Region.

“Bring in economic impact, show off these trails and create a destination for mountain bikers around the country and even around the world,” said Rice.

It is not a hard sell according to Rice.

“We've got an amazing network of trails here in the Pikes Peak region. And we're really blessed with that.”

This year’s racer list includes Olympians, and riders with the title of National Champion.

The event also welcomes amateurs who want to test their skills against elite riders.

____

