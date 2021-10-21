Elite million-dollar PRCA event partners with Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs is at the center of major breaking news in the sport of pro rodeo. One of the most prestigious events in rodeo with a million-dollar purse for prize money, is now partnering with the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. "Really take this rodeo to the next level," said Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation President, Mike Jorgensen.

"We're rebranding this as the NFR Open," said Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), Chief Executive Officer, Tom Glause. The event was previously called the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo.

There are 13 rodeo circuits across the United States and Canada. The NFR Open is the circuit finals.

It's going to be one of the largest purses in the country. And that creates a lot of buzz." said Jorgensen. In terms of prestige, the NFR Open is right behind the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). The large cash prizes also equate with significant points toward qualifying for the NFR. "The payment is projected to be a million dollars and a million dollars gets people excited and it will attract the top competitors in our sport," said Glause.

The Pike Peak or Bust Rodeo is a Colorado Springs tradition dating back to the mid-1930s. Jorgensen said the new partnership will “elevate the heritage.”

The tradition of military support through the rodeo will also continue. “We never lose sight of the reason we all get engaged and volunteer and that is to provide support to our local military active-duty members and their families.” It is likely even more money will be raised because of the changes.

The agreement is for three years. The first rodeo of the three takes place July of 2022.