Electrical outage affecting over 4,000 on the northeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — An electrical outage is affecting over 4,000 people on the northeast side of Colorado Springs, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

The customers affected are located west of N. Academy Blvd. and north of Circle Dr. Majority of that area is between Palmer Park and Austin Bluffs Open Safe.

Colorado Springs Utilities says to treat all intersections as 4-way stops if stoplights aren't functioning. At this time, it is unclear what caused the outage, or when power is restored.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

