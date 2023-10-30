Election Day is quickly approaching: Here's how you can vote in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Nov. 7 Coordinated Election is right around the corner. Today, Monday, October 30 is the last day to mail in your ballot to ensure your vote counts. Make sure you have enough postage and place it in the mail. Monday, Oct. 30 is also the last day you can register to vote online.

However, if you would like to register to vote in person, there are options to do so. There will be several voter service polling centers opened starting this week. You can register to vote at these polling centers and voters can also drop off their ballots. The El Paso Clerk and Recorder, Steve Schleiker tells me this local election is important and will impact local school districts.

“There are two statewide propositions on the ballot. And the other thing is, we have a lot of school board candidates that are running in 17 of our different school districts throughout the c community,” said Schleiker.

“These are individuals that have a say so if they’re consolidating schools, turnover of personnel in addition, they’re the ones that determine the mill levy that is attached to our property taxes, so these are very important elections here locally,” said Schleiker.

Steve says a big mistake voters make is forgetting to sign their ballot envelopes. That’s why he recommends you vote early if you can. This will allow the county to get back to you if you forget to sign your ballot or have a mistake on your ballot.

You can also use any of the 39 drop-off boxes located throughout El Paso County to vote.

Deadlines for the General Election:



Monday, October 16 - First day ballots can be mailed out

Friday, October 20 - Deadline for all ballots to be mailed out

Monday, October 30 - Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

Tuesday, November 7 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Friday, November 17 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all mail-in and in-person votes

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

