Election Day 2021: What you need to know

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Today is election day for Coloradans, and several important issues are being voted on in this off year.

Polls open at 7 A.M. and will close at 7 P.M. To find out where to vote in your county, follow this link to find our voting location guides.

There are three statewide issues being decided on, and they deal with questions around the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR).

TABOR explained in 90 seconds

The three issues this year are Proposition 119, Proposition 120, and Amendment 78.

Proposition 119 asks Coloradans to raise taxes on marijuana to fund a new program for Colorado students. Proposition 120 asks voters to lower assessment rates on on multi-family properties and hotels, motels, and bed and breakfasts. Amendment 78 would give the state legislature control over money received from legal settlements and emergency relief funds. Currently, that power is assigned to the state treasurer, Governor's officer, or the Attorney General.

If you want to read a full breakdown of these 3 initiatives click here.

There are a variety of issues on local ballots this year, but the only elected offices for most counties and cities will be for school board directors.

School board elections have seen an influx of parental involvement and money, and they are hotly contested this year. In El Paso County specifically, there's been a major increase in money being spent, with $130,000 spent by a single group.

In Briargate, there's an issue on the ballot that would raise property taxes for some residents. click here to find out what that means for you if you live in Briargate.

Voters in School District 11 will decide whether to pass a $350 million bond that would go to school infrastructure issues. Click here to find a breakdown of what the bond is for and how it would be funded.

Residents in Pueblo will be making the choice between more revenue for roads or their wallets on ballot measure 2A. Issue 2A would let the city keep excess sales tax revenue for road repairs, rather than it being returned to taxpayers.

Cañon City voters decide on a new year round recreation center. Issues 6A and 6B would raise property taxes to build a new recreation center in an empty field across from the Holy Cross Abbey.

