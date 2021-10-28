Election Watch: what does Ballot Issue 6B mean for Briargate property taxes?

BRIARGATE — On Tuesday, Nov. 2, residents in Briargate will vote on "Proposed Colorado Springs Briargate General Improvement District 2021 Ballot Issue 6B," which would raise property taxes in the name of property equity.

The Briargate Special Improvement Maintenance District (BSIMD) is primarily responsible for maintaining the common areas by Chapel Hills, Woodmen Road, Briargate Parkway, and Powers Boulevard.

However, according to the City of Colorado Springs, of the 9,864 properties within the BSIMD, only 7,603 currently pay the property tax to support BSIMD operations. That leaves 2,261 properties not paying the taxes that continue to receive benefits such as higher home values.

The BSIMD posted a map on their website that shows the current tax conditions. According to the map's legend, the grey areas are the taxed areas and the untaxed areas are in yellow.

City of Colorado Springs Briargate SIMD Boundary Map 2019 - Taxed and Untaxed Parcel



In addition to tax inequity, the BSIMD says they have been experiencing budget shortfalls since 2016.

Proponents of Ballot Issue 6B say that voting "YES" will solve these issues.

If Ballot Issue 6B passes, a new Colorado Springs Briargate General Improvement District 2021 (GID) would be created. The new improvement district would take over the responsibilities of the BSIMD. This would be done through a mill levy which would

increase taxes so that $1.4 million would be brought in per year.

According to the ballot's language, the funds "derived from the tax increase serve as an alternative to and replacement for the Briargate Special Improvement Maintenance District Mill Levy so that the properties currently paying the Briargate Special Improvement Maintenance District Mill Levy will not see an overall increase in taxes."

According to the BSIMD's website, right now property owners pay about $7-$10 per month, which averages out to $100 in annual property taxes which are paid to the BSIMD.

