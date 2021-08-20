El Pomar Foundation donates building to Space Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation now officially owns its Colorado Springs headquarters. This is all because of a donation by the El Pomar Foundation.

The organization forgave a $4.1 million dollar loan of the building.

This gives the Space Foundation control of over the 131,000 square foot property, part of which houses the Discovery Center.

"The lynch pin to that is access and opportunity. So, we can provide our programming to people of any demographic," explained Tom Zelibor, the CEO of the Space Foundation.

The building is currently being used as a launch point for the upcoming Space Symposium, happening next week at the Broadmoor Hotel.