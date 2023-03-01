El Paso County stepping up checks on registered voter accuracy

EL PASO COUNTY — Election officials in El Paso County are adding what they say is an improved way of ensuring election accuracy.

“For myself, we need to continually be looking at different things to make us stand apart and allow our citizens to have confidence in our election system,” said El Paso Count Clerk & Recorder, Steve Schleiker.

A contract was just signed for collaboration with Experian.

The company is known for providing credit ratings which also gives them an extensive data base of current addresses where people currently live.

“Clerk & Recorders for major metro communities have reached out to them in regards to help them with their voter rolls,” said Schleiker, “And I'm the first year in the state of Colorado to do so.

Experian data will be used for comparisons to names and addresses on current El Paso County voter records.

It will confirm whether each of the 460,000 registered voters in El Paso County, truly live in the county.

“I truly feel that the election integrity piece starts in our voter rolls to make sure that they are as pristine as possible,” said Schleiker.

The cost of the service is $18,000 per year.

Schleiker said a large portion of the cost will be countered by the thousands of dollars the office can save by avoiding ballots going to wrong addresses and then being returned.

____

