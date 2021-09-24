Watch
El Paso County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Posted at 1:38 PM, Sep 24, 2021
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 78-year-old Gary Swanson.

He was last seen on the 16000 block of N. Yoder Road in Calhan Colorado on July 25, 2021, wearing blue jeans and an unknown shirt.

Swanson was seen carrying a blue duffel bag. He stands 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds.

On September, 20, it was reported he was possibly wearing a ball cap with any of these logos/emblems:

  • Minnesota
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • “SWED”

The sheriff's office reports a bank card last used in Pierre, SD in early August of 2021.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Deputy Michelle Reed at 719-216-9306.

