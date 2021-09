The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 13-year-old Jaramiah Lashaun Thomas.

He was last seen at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday on the 1600 block of Hampton Drive in Colorado Springs wearing a blue shirt with a black design on it, black sweatpants and white crocs.

Thomas stands at 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call (719) 390-5555.