UPDATE (9:15 p.m.) - According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Phoenix Gragg has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for 11-year-old Phoenix Gragg.

He was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1600 Block of Hampton So. wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

According to EPSO, Gragg is autistic. Please call 719-390-5555 if you have seen Phoenix. See map in comments.