El Paso County Sheriff's Office mourning the loss of Equine partner Zulu

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Zulu, who was a beloved equine member of their Mounted Unit.

During routine care Sunday, the sheriff's office says they noticed Zulu was having a medical issue. Zulu was taken to a veterinarian and after a review of symptoms and testing, the veterinarian confirmed he had a severe case of Colic.

Several attempts to treat Zulu were unsuccessful, and the sheriff's office says they made the difficult decision to euthanize him.

Zulu was 20 years old, and the sheriff's office says he served them for nearly a decade, participating in the following:



countless parades

presidential details

advanced training and schools

rescue operations

searches, including work on the Gannon Stauch case

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding Zulu's death:

“I am saddened to announce Zulu’s untimely death and mourn both with our Mounted Unit and community. Zulu was a staple for our Mounted Unit team, always dependable and ready to work. Just this weekend, our Mounted Unit attended a community event where hundreds of families enjoyed learning about our Mounted Unit and engaging with our deputies and their equine partners. We will miss Zulu. His absence will be greatly noticed as we continue our mission of serving and protecting our citizens.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

