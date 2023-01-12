El Paso County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in attempted homicide

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in an attempted homicide on Jan. 10.

The arrest happened in the 600 block of Bickley St. near Webster Elementary in the Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a call about a person who was assaulted and injured at a home on Bickley St.

Once on scene, deputies discovered an adult female with severe injuries. The woman is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a local hospital, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Quinten Abeyta, who is being charged with attempted first-degree murder.

____

