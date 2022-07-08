Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for missing endangered man

Trevon Green was last seen on July 4
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 18:17:50-04

FALCON — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in searching for a missing and endangered man in Falcon.

Trevon Green was last seen in the 10000 block of Ross Lake Drive on July 4 around 3 p.m. Green is 26 years of age.

He is listed as 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 140 pounds. On the right side of his neck, he has a tattoo of two lips.

Green has diminished mental capacities and is without his medications, according to EPCSO.

Anyone who has any information on Green, or who has seen him recently is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555

