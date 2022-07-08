El Paso County Sheriff's Office looking for missing endangered man

FALCON — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in searching for a missing and endangered man in Falcon.

Trevon Green was last seen in the 10000 block of Ross Lake Drive on July 4 around 3 p.m. Green is 26 years of age.

He is listed as 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 140 pounds. On the right side of his neck, he has a tattoo of two lips.

Green has diminished mental capacities and is without his medications, according to EPCSO.

Anyone who has any information on Green, or who has seen him recently is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Trevon Green is a missing and endangered adult from the Falcon area. If you see him please call @EPCSheriff at 719-390-5555 immediately. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Bg7AEmMjpZ — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 7, 2022

