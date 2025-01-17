El Paso County Sheriff's Office launches new incinerator at Evidence Facility

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has launched a new incinerator at its Evidence Facility, which they say marks a milestone in their effort to combat illegal drug activity.

The incinerator is now operational and available for use by other law enforcement agencies through Inter-Governmental Agreements (IGA).

The sheriff's office says the new incinerator was recently used by their Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit (VNI) to destroy a backlog of drugs that included 165 pounds of marijuana and around 160 marijuana plants.

According to the sheriff's office, they previously relied on private contractors to dispose of confiscated drugs, which they say incurred disposal costs. The new incinerator aims to eliminate that challenge.

"This facility represents a major step forward in our efforts to combat illegal drug activity and protect our communities," said El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal. "By efficiently and cost-effectively disposing of seized substances, we’re not only saving taxpayer dollars but also ensuring these drugs are permanently removed from circulation."

The sheriff's office says the incinerator's technology doesn't release pollutants into the air.

