El Paso County Sheriff's Office issues alert for two missing 12-year-olds

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued missing person alerts for two 12 year olds who were last seen Thursday.

Ryan Capps was last seen at Sproul Jr. High School, which is located in the Security-Widefield area.

Donald Cooper was last seen at a bus stop on Wainwright Drive, which is located near Widefield High School.

Capps is described as a white male who is 5' tall and weighs 80 pounds. The sheriff's office says he has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Capps was last seen wearing a white or grey shirt and blue jeans or sweats.

The sheriff's office says Cooper is a black male who is 4'8" tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light green pullover hoodie and light acid wash jeans.

If you have seen Capps and/or Cooper, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

