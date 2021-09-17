El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating domestic violence shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene for a domestic violence related shooting on the 7100 block of Omaha Boulevard near Evans Elementary School in Colorado Springs.

According to the sheriff's office all parties are accounted for, one person was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The man sent to the hospital was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EPSO on scene of a shooting that just occurred in the 7100 block of Omaha Blvd. Media Staging at Evans Elementary Parking area. pic.twitter.com/tKsikOaTK3 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 17, 2021

No one is in custody at the moment, officials are currently in the preliminary stages of their investigation and will provide more information as it becomes available.