El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating domestic violence shooting

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Colette Bordelon
Posted at 5:29 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 08:19:29-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene for a domestic violence related shooting on the 7100 block of Omaha Boulevard near Evans Elementary School in Colorado Springs.

According to the sheriff's office all parties are accounted for, one person was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The man sent to the hospital was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

No one is in custody at the moment, officials are currently in the preliminary stages of their investigation and will provide more information as it becomes available.

