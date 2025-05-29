El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosts Level I Regional Mounted Unit Academy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Last week, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosted the Level I regional Mounted Unit Academy at the Norris Penrose Event Center.

The weeklong training brings together mounted units from Colorado to do the following:



strengthen horsemanship

exchange best practices

develop critical strategies for emergency responses

This year’s academy welcomed mounted units from the following:



Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Custer County Sheriff’s Office

Denver Sheriff’s Department

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Commerce City Police Department

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Parker Police Department

Participants received hands-on training in operational and ceremonial functions, which included the following:



emergency dismounts

administrative formations

search and rescue operations

evidence and fugitive searches

Honor Guard presentations

patrol techniques

arrest procedures

pursuits

traffic stops

vehicle escorts

horse relaxation theory

foundational groundwork

The academy, in collaboration with the Ellicott Fire Department, offered scenario-based training in an effort to prepare riders and their horses for challenges they may face during missions.

During the academy, there was a mounted ride from the event center to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which is located in Downtown Colorado Springs. The procession included 40 riders and horses.

Several graduates of the National Mounted Unit Instructor School, which was hosted by the sheriff's office earlier this month, assisted and applied their skills during the academy.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding the academy:

“The partnership with the Norris Penrose Event Center gives us the opportunity to host valuable training events which bring agencies together to share knowledge, sharpen skills, and strengthen our ability to serve the public. What you see today is a powerful reflection of how we honor our Western heritage while embracing the needs of a modern, well-trained law enforcement agency.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

The sheriff's office says they will be hosting an advanced mounted academy this fall.

