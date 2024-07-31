El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding missing teenager

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.

They say 14-year-old Natalie Battersby was last seen leaving her house on Ehrich Street on July 25, which is located south of Old Colorado City.

Battersby is 5'4" and weighs 170 pounds. The sheriff's office says she may be near Downtown Colorado Springs or the Denver area.

If you see Battersby, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

