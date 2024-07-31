Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding missing teenager

Natalie Battersby
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Natalie Battersby
Posted
and last updated

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.

They say 14-year-old Natalie Battersby was last seen leaving her house on Ehrich Street on July 25, which is located south of Old Colorado City.

Battersby is 5'4" and weighs 170 pounds. The sheriff's office says she may be near Downtown Colorado Springs or the Denver area.

If you see Battersby, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

___



Aerial Footage of the Alexander Mountain Fire

Multiple fires are burning near the Denver/Boulder area, the Alexander Mountain Fire is now over 5,000 acres as of Wednesday.

Alexander Mountain Fire update | Morning of July 30, 2024

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App