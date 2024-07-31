El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing teenager

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.

They say 14-year-old Khelsey Dowd was last seen around a.m. on Judge Orr Road in Calhan.

Dowd is 5'0" and weighs 118 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and dark pants. The sheriff's office says there are suspicious circumstances regarding her disappearance.

If you see Dowd, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

___





Aerial Footage of the Alexander Mountain Fire Multiple fires are burning near the Denver/Boulder area, the Alexander Mountain Fire is now over 5,000 acres as of Wednesday. Alexander Mountain Fire update | Morning of July 30, 2024

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.