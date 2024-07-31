El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding missing teenager

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenager.
They say 14-year-old Khelsey Dowd was last seen around a.m. on Judge Orr Road in Calhan.
Dowd is 5'0" and weighs 118 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and dark pants. The sheriff's office says there are suspicious circumstances regarding her disappearance.
If you see Dowd, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.
___
Aerial Footage of the Alexander Mountain Fire
Multiple fires are burning near the Denver/Boulder area, the Alexander Mountain Fire is now over 5,000 acres as of Wednesday.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.