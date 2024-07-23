El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding a missing at-risk woman

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for help in locating a missing at-risk woman. Carolyn Walter is 82 years old, and she was last seen on Landoe Lane, which is located near Fontaine Boulevard and Highway85/87 in the Security-Widefield area.
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Walters was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday. Walter is 4'11" and weighs 110 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.
EPSO believes Walter is driving a 2000 blue Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate 399LMB. They say Walters suffers from diminished cognitive abilities.
If you see Walter, you are asked to call EPSO at (719)390-5555.
