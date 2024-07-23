El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding a missing at-risk woman

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for help in locating a missing at-risk woman. Carolyn Walter is 82 years old, and she was last seen on Landoe Lane, which is located near Fontaine Boulevard and Highway85/87 in the Security-Widefield area.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Walters was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday. Walter is 4'11" and weighs 110 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

EPSO believes Walter is driving a 2000 blue Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate 399LMB. They say Walters suffers from diminished cognitive abilities.

If you see Walter, you are asked to call EPSO at (719)390-5555.

___





What's in store for Monsoon Season in southern Colorado If you've lived in Colorado for a few years, you're familiar with the North American Monsoon. If you're not, buckle up...because it's on the way. The summer monsoon is coming, here's this year's forecast

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.