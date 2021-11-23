El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests kidnapping suspect

EL PASO COUNTY — On Monday night the El Paso County Sheriff's Office along with Colorado State Patrol chased and apprehended a suspect of domestic violence who had kidnapped a woman.

According to a press release, the El Paso Sheriff’s Office had been investigating 29-year-old Kenneth Archuleta on various domestic violence complaints. Two separate felony warrants were issued for his arrest resulting from these investigations.

On Monday night, just after 10 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Kenneth was in a stolen vehicle near the 1700 block of Hampton South.

As deputies arrived, Kenneth reportedly drove away at a high speed rates. The victim of the domestic violence-related charges was also inside the vehicle, and it was later determined she was being held against her will.

Multiple EPSO and Colorado State Patrol units began efforts to locate the vehicle. It was initially located a short distance away in a residential neighborhood. As law enforcement moved in, Kenneth intentionally rammed one of the EPSO vehicles, causing it to become disabled, and fled again.

Law enforcement continued to pursue Kenneth until his vehicle became disabled.

He was taken into custody and the woman was rescued from the vehicle. She was treated for minor injuries, no one else was injured.

Kenneth was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following Felony charges: 1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Eluding, Intimidation of a Victim or Witness, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, 2nd Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Vehicular Assault, and Criminal Mischief, as well as for numerous Misdemeanor charges and traffic related offenses.

