El Paso County Sheriff's Office accepting applications for Citizens' Academy

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has begun accepting applications for their 2022 Citizens' Academy.

The Academy will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and will be in session for two nights per week until graduation on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Participants of the Academy will learn how the Sheriff's Office handles drug enforcement, use of force, emergency services, civil process, and the SWAT team.

Detectives will take participants through the criminal investigation process. There will also be a tour of both the El Paso County Courthouse and Jail.

The Citizens' Academy is free, however, there is only room for 40 applicants on a first come first serve basis.

For more information, about the 2022 Citizens' Academy, visit the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Website.

