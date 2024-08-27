El Paso County Search and Rescue works three missions Saturday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — It was a busy weekend for El Paso County as they assisted in three missions Saturday. Two were within the county and the third was in Chaffee County.

According to Chaffee County Search and Rescue, around 11:30 a..m. Saturday, the search began for a missing hiker on Mount Shavano, which is located about a half hour north west of Salida.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue says the hiker called 911 and was located by rescuers. A total of five lowerings were consisted before the hiker was wheeled out to the road and taken to an ambulance. At this time, the condition of the hiker is unknown.

