El Paso County reminds the public of free hazardous waste disposal site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Illegal trash dumping continues in our neighborhoods, and it's becoming a major eyesore. Some items being dumped include hazardous materials, motor oil, and spray paint.

News5 first reported on an illegal dumping site in the Midway Community in March, where we saw trash, including hazardous materials, mattresses and a dead dog.

Abigayle Austin, who lives less than a mile from the site, said in March that people thought dumping trash properly at the local waste management center was too expensive.

"People hear that outrageous price... It's about $60 to dump a mattress," said Austin.

El Paso County's Division of Environmental Services offers a free, year-round disposal option for household waste and hazardous materials.

"Spray paint, cleaners, anything that would have a skull face and cross bones on it," said Kathy Andrew, Environmental Division Manager with El Paso County.

According to El Paso County, Environmental Services in 2024 alone helped the community divert a large amount of waste from landfills and illegal dumping sites, including the following:



128 tons of paper, cardboard, and aluminum

115 tons of consumer electronics

24 tons of porcelain

64 tons of flammable materials

77,000 gallons of household paint

16,000 gallons of used motor oil

5,000 gallons of antifreeze

54,000 aerosol cans

36,000 cubic yards of organic material

Andrew said it's free for people living in El Paso County. However, the facility doesn't take everything. You may need to make an appointment depending on what you are bringing.

The goal is to stop all trash from ending up in ditches, roads and open spaces.

"(We) Certainly don't want any of these chemicals slipping into the groundwater over time," said Andrew.

More information about the El Paso County Household Hazardous Waste Facility is here.

___





Former Air Force Academy instructors speak out against proposed civilian cuts Though no final decisions have been made, it's worth noting that service members who retire and then teach at the Academy are considered civilian instructors. Former Air Force Academy veterans are speaking out against proposed cuts to civilian staff

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.