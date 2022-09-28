El Paso County Public Works Snow Days help city employees prep for winter

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Department of Public Works is gearing up to prepare for the 2022 snow season.

Snow Days are a three-day training that employees take to polish their skills, test equipment, and get ready for the winter months.

They gave KOAA News5 a behind-the-scenes look at how employees sharpen their snow skills by learning to put on snow chains, operate large equipment like loaders, do snowplow inspections, and much more.

Employees also work with piles of more than 3,000 tons of salt and sand materials in preparation for winter.

KOAA's News5s Meteorologist Alan Rose said last year proved to be a shorter snow season so it will be interesting to see what this year brings.

