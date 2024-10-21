El Paso County Public Health investigating case of whooping cough at local high school

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) is investigating a case of whooping cough at Cheyenne Mountain High School.

The health department says they are working closely with school administration to contact parents and students who may have been exposed between October 14 and 17.

EPCPH says whooping cough begins with a runny nose and mild cough that turns severe, especially for those who aren't vaccinated. They advise parents monitor their children for whooping cough symptoms, and make sure you're family is up to date on vaccines.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call EPCPH at (719)578-3220. If it's after hours or on weekends, call them at (719)235-2278.

