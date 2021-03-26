El Paso County leaders want more say as COVID-19 rules ease

EL PASO COUNTY — “It’s a start.” El Paso County Commission, Chair, Stan VanderWerf is talking about Colorado’s latest version of the color coded COVID-19 dial. He also thinks the Dial 3.0 version does not go far enough toward easing restrictions.

VaderWerf and other local elected leaders in El Paso County and Colorado Springs have pushed the state for more local control of rules and regulations during the pandemic. This week during a County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner, Longinos Gonzales said, "Mr Governor take your foot off the backs of those who simply wish to earn a living.”

“I really do feel that a lot of what has come from the state has been a heavy handed approach,” said VanderWerf. He says local government is in a better position to tailor regulations, as opposed to broad sweeping rules from the state. "Very often when you do that it can't accommodate certain kinds of unique situations. So local control is always a better approach."

