El Paso County law enforcement conducting 'blackout' traffic enforcement

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and law enforcement agencies in the Pikes Peak region are conducting a 'blackout' traffic enforcement.

The sheriff's office says they are coordinating a two-phase operation that focuses on identifying and addressing the following during the day:



distracted driving

speeding

reckless driving

In the evening, the operation will focus on impaired drivers.

The following agencies are participating in the 'blackout' operation:



El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Colorado State Patrol

Colorado Springs Police Department

Fountain Police Department

Monument Police Department

Palmer Lake Police Department

“During the holiday seasons, we see a high volume of drivers on the roads,” said Traffic Unit Sergeant Jason Haag with the sheriff’s office. “We implore you to slow down, pay attention, wear your seat belt, plan for a designated sober driver, or use a ride service. There is nothing worth risking your life or the lives of others.”

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this enforcement:

“I am incredibly proud of the work my traffic and patrol deputies have accomplished. Speeding, driving recklessly, or while impaired is not a victimless crime. Statistics show speeding is a leading contributor to collisions and a significant factor in traffic deaths and injuries. My Office is committed to ensuring the roads across El Paso County are safe for everyone- drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. A warning as the season of holiday parties and traveling begins: if you engage in reckless or impaired driving, we will hold you accountable. Thank you to my deputies, our regional law enforcement partners, the Colorado Department of Transportation, and community members who do their part to educate others and make plans to get home safely.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

