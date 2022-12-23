El Paso County Jail Video Visitation to be remodeled

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On Jan. 2, 2023, the El Paso County Jail Video Visitation Building will begin remodeling. The project is scheduled to be completed around April 2, 2023.

The project includes the remodeling of the lobby and front desk in order to increase health, safety, and efficiency for all who use the building. There will also be an addition of an improved workspace to complete paperwork, while also practicing safe distancing.

During the remodel, the Jail Sally and Jail Lobby will not be affected. They both will continue to receive and release inmates as normal.

The El Paso County Jail Video Visitation Building is located at 2727 E. Las Vegas St. across the street from the El Paso County Jail.

If you want to visit an inmate, you can still conduct online visits at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center's Website.

____

