El Paso County had the most speeding tickets issued in the state last year

EL PASO COUNTY — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says El Paso County had the most speeding tickets issued last year in the state.

The top five counties and the number of speeding tickets issued are listed below:



El Paso County - 2,170

Douglas County - 863

Jefferson County - 841

Fremont County - 730

Mesa County - 685

CSP said speed increases the risk and severity of crashes and they adjust penalties based on how much a driver is going over the posted speed limit.

According to CSP, the highest speed level citation data is for those going 20 or more over the speed limit. They say they issued more than 14,000 speeding tickets at the highest intervals last year.

In Colorado, speeding 25 miles per hour (mph) over the speed limit results in the following:



misdemeanor

a criminal misdemeanor traffic offense

punishable by a fine

court costs

public service

jail of 10 to 90 days

“In addition to the dangers they pose, many extreme speeders don’t consider the penalties if caught,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Often drivers are also charged with careless or reckless driving in conjunction with the underlying speeding offense. Extreme speeding has heavy consequences.”

According to CSP, in Colorado, points from traffic violations stay on your driver's license permanently, but they only affect your driving privileges for two years.

CSP says a driver's record is kept for seven years and can be accessed by vehicle insurance providers.

