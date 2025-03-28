El Paso County groups host community barbeque Friday to help those in need

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday has been a great day for a barbecue, but News5 found one that carried some meaning. Creating Connections and other El Paso County groups were at Monument Valley Park hosting a community barbecue.
People in need were there to receive the following:
- free food
- free haircuts
- other resources
"They have helped me out before because I was homeless at one point, and I was struggling really bad, and to have a community like this that shows support, it really does help out and to help a person succeed to show them a better life," said Gabriel Hinojosa with Open DoorWays Counseling.
If you need help with addiction, housing or any other problems, you can visit the following resources:
You can also call Open DoorWays Counseling at (719)632-3510.
___
U.S. Customs and Border Protection now allowed to be transported using military tactical vehicles
A recent release from Peterson Space Force Base reveals that a new decision from the Secretary of Defense allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel to be transported by military tactical vehicles.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.