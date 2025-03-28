Watch Now
El Paso County groups host community barbeque Friday to help those in need

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday has been a great day for a barbecue, but News5 found one that carried some meaning. Creating Connections and other El Paso County groups were at Monument Valley Park hosting a community barbecue.

People in need were there to receive the following:

  • free food
  • free haircuts
  • other resources

"They have helped me out before because I was homeless at one point, and I was struggling really bad, and to have a community like this that shows support, it really does help out and to help a person succeed to show them a better life," said Gabriel Hinojosa with Open DoorWays Counseling.
If you need help with addiction, housing or any other problems, you can visit the following resources:

You can also call Open DoorWays Counseling at (719)632-3510.

