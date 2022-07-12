El Paso County Fair to begin this weekend in Calhan

CALHAN — The El Paso County Fair will take place from July 16-23 at the El Paso County Fair and Events Complex in Calhan, CO.

Here are the prices for general admission:



Adult ages 13 to 54: $8

Senior ages 55 and older: $6

Youth ages 3 to 12: $4

The Fair opens 30 minutes before the first event each day, but will open most days at 9:30 a.m. The Fair will at 10 p.m. each day.

Parking for the El Paso County Fair is free and is located in the south lot off of Yoder St. and Calhan Hwy. ADA parking is located at the north gate off of 10th St.

Pets and outside food and drink are prohibited inside the El Paso County Fair and Events Complex.

The Nerveless Nocks will be performing three times each day on Whittemore Hill. They are a state of the art thrill and stunt show that has been performing since the early 1900s. There will also be a dog show and a zoo at the El Paso County Fair. All of these events are free with general admission.

Below are the theme days for the 2022 El Paso County Fair:



Saturday, July 16: Agriculture Day

Sunday, July 17: Western & Hispanic Heritage Day

Monday, July 18: El Paso County Day - Free admission

Tuesday, July 19: Senior Day - $3 admission for seniors, free breakfast at 9 a.m. free slice of pie at noon

Wednesday, July 20: Dollar Day - $1 admission

Thursday, July 21: Family Day - $20 for 2 adults and up to 4 children

Friday, July 22: Military Appreciation Day - Free admission for military and dependent family

Saturday, July 23: First Responders Hero Day - $1 off admission for all first responders

Here is a list of events that will happen throughout the fair:



Saturday, July 16: Gary Leffew Bull Riding Invitational 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 17: Car Show 8 a.m.

Sunday, July 17: Ranch Rodeo & Barrel Races 12 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20: Amazing Kids Contest 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20: Cornhole Adult Tournament 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 21: Cornhole Kids Tournament 11 a.m.

Thursday, July 21: NSPA Truck & Tractor Pulling 6 p.m.

Friday, July 21: Auto Race 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 23: Junior Livestock Sale 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 23: Demolition Derby 6 p.m.

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available for this year's El Paso County Fair.

For more information, visit the El Paso County Fair Website.

