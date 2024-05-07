El Paso County elected officials announce support of overturning two immigration laws

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County elected officials are joining Douglas County in a lawsuit challenging two Colorado immigration laws.

One of the laws being challenged is House Bill 19-1124, which was passed in 2019. The law prohibits officers from arresting or detaining someone based solely on their immigration status.

The other is House Bill 23-1100, which makes it illegal for state and local governments to make deals to hold people for federal immigration purposes.

In a press release Tuesday, El Paso County elected officials say these laws have significant implications for the county’s safety and welfare.

El Paso County Commissioners first announced their support of the lawsuit last month.

The following is an excerpt from the press release:

Illegal immigration burdens our county’s social services, and the competition for county resources jeopardizes the delivery of other essential services. As elected officials, we firmly uphold the principles of legal immigration. We encourage both state officials and local law enforcement agencies to abide by and enforce Federal and State immigration laws.



Our commitment is to strike a balance that ensures safety while respecting the rights and dignity of all individuals within our community. El Paso County Elected Officials

