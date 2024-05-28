El Paso County could see more DUI crashes this Memorial Day weekend than in the last three combined

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County is on track to see more DUI crashes this Memorial Day weekend than in the last three combined, according to Colorado State Patrol.

That's a big concern as many people get ready to head back home after the holiday weekend.

"The end of Memorial Day is going be, probably to me the busiest, everybody is going to be converging to go back home," said Jim Lettau.

AAA reports the highest number of drivers this Memorial Day Weekend than any other since 2000. That's nearly 38.4 million.

State Trooper Aaron Lupton said with more drivers on the roads, naturally, more crashes tend to happen.

"This weekend has been has been pretty busy for us at the Colorado State Patrol," said Trooper Lupton.

If you see a crash or are involved in one, Trooper Lupton said it's important to call law enforcement and stay in your car.

One of the three people who died in this weekend's crash was killed trying to help the people involved.

"Your car is going to be the safest place for you," said Trooper Lupton. "When you're looking at interstate speeds . . . it never ends well when people are outside of the car."

Trooper Lupton believes the better the weather, the more likely drivers are to speed or get distracted taking in Colorado's sights.

That's something, Lettau, is accounting for when he gets back on I-25 south.

"[I] watch the traffic in front of me, I'm always attentive to that, keep the distractions out of my way and just go."

Trooper Lupton said it is best to take breaks while driving long distances and have some patience for out-of-state drivers traveling through Colorado.

