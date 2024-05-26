Car driving the wrong way on I-25 North kills three on Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, May 26 at around 4:45 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to northbound I-25 near Circle Drive due to reports of a driver driving the wrong way on the road.

While CSPD officers were responding, the driver got into a head-on crash.

After the crash, a person nearby stopped and exited their car to try and provide help to those involved in the crash.

While trying to cross the interstate, this citizen was hit by another driver heading northbound.

By the time CSPD and the Colorado Springs Fire Department got to the scene, that pedestrian and one driver were dead.

The driver who was driving the wrong way was transported to the hospital and later died due to their injures.

A CSPD cruiser also sustained damage during this incident as the car was disabled after running over some debris.

According to CSPD, it is currently uncertain if drugs or alcohol were factors in this crash.

It is also currently uncertain where the original car had gotten onto the freeway.

All northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Bypass were closed due to this accident, but have been reopened since 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

