El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer to resign June 10

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer is stepping down from her seat early next month. Bremer submitted her resignation letter to county commissioners Friday morning, where she said her final day in the office will be June 10.

In September, Bremer accepted the CEO Position with Pikes Peak United Way. She said she would be stepping down from elected office in early 2025.

Her announcement comes after Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law this week, changing the vacancy process for county commissioners.

Under the new law, an election for Bremer’s seat will take place in November of this year. Previously, the person appointed to the seat would hold the office until the next election, which in this case would have been in 2026. A similar bill was also signed into law earlier this month to change the process for vacancies in the state legislature.

Bremer, a Republican, will still be replaced in the interim by the Republican Party vacancy committee for her district. Bremer represents County Commission District Five, which encompasses neighborhoods in the central part of the county, within the Colorado Springs city limits.

For the past eight months, Bremer has been serving in elected office and working as the head of one of the area's largest nonprofits. Bremer is making an annual salary of about $130,000 as a county commissioner. The most recent Form 990 filing for Pikes Peak United Way shows Cindy Aubrey, the previous CEO, was paid an annual salary of about $150,000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

___

____

