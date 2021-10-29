El Paso County Ballot Issue 1A likely to fail to pass

EL PASO COUNTY — Voters in El Paso County will have an option this election to use excess tax money for road improvements or to return it to their wallets, and it appears they have chosen to return the money to their wallots.

As of 7:33, unofficial poll results show the no votes near 55%.

El Paso County 1A Votes % Yes 56,602 45.16% No 68,728 54.84%

Ballot issue 1A was proposed in anticipation of a significant tax revenue surplus for the 2021 year. In previous years, this tax money has been refunded to taxpayers. From 2017-2020, commissioners refunded the public over $14 million in surplus taxes.

The exact number to be refunded for 2021 is unknown, but could be as high as $15 million.

The County Commission approved the ballot issue on a 3-2 vote.

If voters choose yes, the excess tax revenue, up to $15 million, will go to funding road infrastructure projects and park maintenance. Anything above $15 million would still be returned to taxpayers.

If voters choose no, the tax revenue will be refunded to voters as it has been over the past few years.

The decision to add the question to the ballot came after two public hearings on August 17 and 24. It is the first time since 2017 that the county has even held hearings about a potential ballot question.

The language on the ballot is as follows:

A "yes vote supports allowing the county of El Paso to retain and spend revenue above the TABOR limit, but below the county revenue cap, with the $15 million in revenue dedicated to roadway improvements and parks projects.

A "no" vote opposes allowing the county of El Paso to retain and spend revenue above the TABOR limit, but below the county revenue cap, with the $15 million in revenue dedicated to roadway improvements and park projects.

Election day is on November 2 this year. The deadline has passed for mail in ballots, but a complete list of in person voting locations and ballot drop off boxes for El Paso County can be found here: El Paso County voting locations.

For a breakdown of the Colorado statewide ballot, you can click here: Colorado November ballot breakdown

