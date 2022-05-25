El Paso Counting tests for vote count accuracy as primary nears

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Clerk & Recorders office is testing voting equipment for accuracy as the 2022 primary election approaches. “We look forward to the transparency and our ability to demonstrate to our citizens that they should have confidence and get out and vote,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, Chuck Broerman.

There are three tests over three days to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the ballot counting equipment.

One test checks to make sure all the equipment is mechanically sound.

Another evaluates computer programing to make sure it recognizes and reads all the marks on ballots accurately.

The third is an integrity test. A bipartisan panel of evaluators gets blank ballots to mark as they choose. The electronic results are then compared to hand counted numbers. “What we find more times than not is the hand tally is the part that is in error,” said Broermam. The machine counts are consistently accurate.

The accuracy testing can be observed by anyone during the process.

Primary ballots will be mailed to voters June 6th.

