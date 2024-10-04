El Paso and Teller County Sheriff's Offices issue Stage One Fire restrictions

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The El Paso and Teller County Sheriff's Offices implemented Stage One Fire restrictions. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they looked at current fire conditions and followed the El Paso County Wildland Fire Restriction Evaluation Guidelines when making their decision.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding these restrictions:

“The safety and well-being of our community is my priority. As the Fire Warden, I am responsible for considering risk when weather conditions are dry, and fuel levels become dangerously high."



“As I implement Stage I Fire Restrictions, I ask for assistance from our community in spreading awareness and holding themselves accountable for their conduct. Don’t throw cigarettes out the window, keep your property adequately mitigated from fire hazards, and follow restriction guidelines when enjoying Colorado’s abundant outdoor activities and recreation.



“El Paso County is a beautiful place to enjoy the colorful fall season, and by working together, we can prevent dangerous wildfires from devastating our community.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

In an email to media partners, the sheriff's office outlined why the restrictions are going into effect and what it means for you.

Under the restrictions, the following is not allowed:



Open burning, with exceptions for fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared ( three feet distance ) of all flammable materials.

) of all flammable materials. The use of any fireworks without a professional display permit, outdoor pyrotechnics such as explosive targets, or model rockets.

Outdoor smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter, barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Welding or operating an acetylene or similar torch with an open flame is prohibited except in an area cleared of vegetation.

No internal combustion engine operation without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.

Prescribed burns: any previously issued permits for such burns are revoked.

Restrictions in El Paso County will remain in effect until further notice. For updates on these restrictions, visit the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's website.

If you see any violations, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (719)390-5555.

Teller County also issued a Stage One Fire restriction on Thursday. The following is not allowed:



open burning

burning materials not contained

to fireplace or fire ring

use of any explosives

use of any fireworks of any type

firing of model rockets

burning of irrigation ditches

