Woodland Park School District board appoints new interim superintendent

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — The Woodland Park School District Board of Education appointed a new interim superintendent Tuesday.

The board unanimously appointed Ginger Slocum, who will take over the role effective immediately.

According to the Woodland Park School District, Slocum currently serves as the district's chief academic officer. They also say she previously served as principal of Columbine Elementary School in the district.

Slocum's appointment comes after former superintendent Ken Witt announced his resignation in March.

This will be Slocum's 29th year in education, 12 of which have been in leadership roles, according to the district. She has been with the Woodland Park School District for seven years.

"We are confident in Ginger Slocum's ability to lead the district through this important time," said Woodland Park School Board President Mick Bates. "Her experience and dedication to students, staff and our community make her the right person to step into this role."

The board also thanked Aaron Salt, who has served as interim superintendent since Witt's resignation.

"Aaron Salt provided critical leadership during a time of transition and did so with professionalism and integrity," said Bates. "We are grateful for his willingness to take on the responsibilities of interim superintendent and for the value he brought to our district.

The district says they are sill searching for a superintendent, and Slocum's appointment is temporary.

